Kohli asks police to clear Carter Road skatepark of drugs
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has asked Mumbai Police to take action against people he says are using and selling drugs at the Carter Road skateboard park in Bandra.
He raised concerns on social media, saying these individuals sometimes "sleep without clothes" and do things kids shouldn't have to see.
Kohli tagged the police, hoping they'll step in so children can safely enjoy the park again.
Kohli decries drug use and nudity
In his post, Kohli urged, "This group of drug addicts & drug sellers are creating a mess. They sleep without clothes sometimes & are involved in all sorts of activities that I cannot say here on social media. I request you to please clear the children's park of this gang."
He's using his platform to push for safer community spaces where young people can hang out without worry.