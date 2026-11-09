Koirala celebrates Kukur Tihar in Nepal, urges kindness to animals
Entertainment
Actress Manisha Koirala joined the Kukur Tihar festival in Nepal, a special event for animal welfare.
She shared joyful moments from the event on Instagram and encouraged everyone to show kindness not just to their homes, but to street animals and really, all living beings.
Koirala advocates animal welfare after 'Heeramandi'
Koirala is vocal about animal welfare beyond her films.
Her recent role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar does not keep her in the spotlight, giving her even more space to spread messages of empathy and care for animals.