Koirala joins Khan for 'Raazdar' citing strong story and collaboration Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

About two years after her praised role in Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala is teaming up with Arbaaz Khan for his new film Raazdar.

After getting a ton of offers, she decided to stick with projects that have strong stories and meaningful collaborations: Raazdar checked both boxes for her.