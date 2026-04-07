Koirala joins Khan for 'Raazdar' citing strong story and collaboration
Entertainment
About two years after her praised role in Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala is teaming up with Arbaaz Khan for his new film Raazdar.
After getting a ton of offers, she decided to stick with projects that have strong stories and meaningful collaborations: Raazdar checked both boxes for her.
'Raazdar' filming in Bhopal and Mumbai
Raazdar kicked off filming this year with shoots in Bhopal and Mumbai.
Produced by Arbaaz Khan's own company, the film features Koirala, Khan himself, and Bhuvan Arora (you might know him from Farzi).
Arora shared that working with Khan has been really supportive.
More updates are expected as things move forward.