Koirala of 'Khamoshi' at 56 blends yoga and strength training
Entertainment
Manisha Koirala is proving age is just a number with her fitness routine at 56.
The Khamoshi actor has mixed yoga-based stretches like cat-cow and thread-the-needle with strength-focused exercises to boost flexibility, balance, and overall strength.
Koirala shares routine on social media
Her workouts start off gentle but get the muscles working: think dynamic stretches for mobility, then lunges with dumbbells for legs and glutes, plus side leg raises for core stability.
Manisha recently shared these sessions on social media, showing that staying fit doesn't mean pushing to extremes, and she can start at any age.