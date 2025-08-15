'Kolahalam' OTT release: When, where to watch the film Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Missed Kolahalam in theaters last month? The Malayalam comedy-drama is making its digital debut on August 22, on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.

After a quiet run at the box office, the film is hoping to win over a bigger crowd online—especially since it's the only new Malayalam OTT release this week.