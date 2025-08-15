Next Article
'Kolahalam' OTT release: When, where to watch the film
Missed Kolahalam in theaters last month? The Malayalam comedy-drama is making its digital debut on August 22, on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.
After a quiet run at the box office, the film is hoping to win over a bigger crowd online—especially since it's the only new Malayalam OTT release this week.
Plot and cast of 'Kolahalam'
Kolahalam (which means "Commotion") takes place during an elder's funeral that gets hilariously disrupted by a thief, sparking wild escape attempts.
Directed by Rasheed Parambil and featuring Santhosh Puthan, Kumar Sunil, and Devi Krishna, it mixes laughs with some thoughtful moments.
If you're into quirky Malayalam comedies with a twist, this might be worth adding to your watchlist.