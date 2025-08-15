Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' heads to OTT: Details
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's latest Tamil family drama, Thalaivan Thalaivii, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 22, 2025.
The film, which explores a turbulent marriage, was made on a ₹25cr budget and wound up its box office run at a little over ₹90cr.
When and where to watch it
Thalaivan Thalaivii will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
You'll find it in Tamil and also dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—so there's something for everyone.
Storytelling has received mixed reviews
Even though the movie has been a box office hit, some viewers have called out its familiar storytelling style and take on divorce within a dysfunctional family.
Still, with music by Santhosh Narayanan and a strong supporting cast including Yogi Babu and Mynaa Nandhini, there's plenty to look forward to if you're curious.