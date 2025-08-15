Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' heads to OTT: Details

Thalaivan Thalaivii will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . You'll find it in Tamil and also dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—so there's something for everyone.

Storytelling has received mixed reviews

Even though the movie has been a box office hit, some viewers have called out its familiar storytelling style and take on divorce within a dysfunctional family.

Still, with music by Santhosh Narayanan and a strong supporting cast including Yogi Babu and Mynaa Nandhini, there's plenty to look forward to if you're curious.