'Kolaiseval' lands on Sun NXT, explores ritual and honor killing Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

Looking for a fresh thriller to stream? Kolaiseval, a new Tamil film directed by VR Thudivaanan, just dropped on Sun NXT (and yes, it's available outside India too).

The story follows Kaali and his pregnant wife Anusuya as they dive into a mysterious 200-year-old ritual: what starts as tradition quickly spirals into danger, tackling tough topics like honor killing and broken social systems along the way.