'Kolaiseval' lands on Sun NXT, explores ritual and honor killing
Looking for a fresh thriller to stream? Kolaiseval, a new Tamil film directed by VR Thudivaanan, just dropped on Sun NXT (and yes, it's available outside India too).
The story follows Kaali and his pregnant wife Anusuya as they dive into a mysterious 200-year-old ritual: what starts as tradition quickly spirals into danger, tackling tough topics like honor killing and broken social systems along the way.
'Kolaiseval' strong performances modest box office
Kalaiyarasan and Deepa Balu lead the cast with solid performances, backed by Bala Saravanana and Angaran Venkat.
The moody atmosphere is dialed up thanks to Santhan Anebajagane's music and P.G. Muthaiah's cinematography.
Produced by R.P. Bala and Kousalya Bala, Kolaiseval hit theaters on March 13, 2026. Box office buzz was just okay, but if you're into psychological thrillers with real-world themes, this one might be worth your watchlist.