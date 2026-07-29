Kolhapur municipal corporation awards Palace Theatre management, sparking artist protests
Kolhapur's iconic Palace Theatre is at the center of a debate after the city's municipal corporation decided to hand its management to a private company.
Local artists hit the streets on Tuesday, worried that privatization could put profits over creative, independent performances.
Actor Prasad Jamdagni shared these concerns, and Anand Kale pointed out that with recent state-funded renovations, the theater could actually generate good revenue for the city if managed publicly.
Rajendra Bharud defends privatization, palace reopening
KMC Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bharud responded, saying privatization is meant to keep things financially sustainable, and he promised transparency, adding that KMC will still be involved in running things with the private firm.
After being closed for years due to a fire, Palace Theatre is set to reopen on August 9.