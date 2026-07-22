Kolhapure says she turned down Kashyap's 'Gulaal' over nudity
Entertainment
Tejaswini Kolhapure shared that she said no to a part in Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Gulaal because it required nudity, which she wasn't comfortable with.
Chatting on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, she joked, "This is Hindi cinema. Mujhe ghar se nikaal denge if I do something like this."
The role later went to Jesse Randhawa, who wore a bodysuit instead.
Kolhapure reconsiders 'Gulaal' refusal, 'Ugly' nomination
Kolhapure now feels she could have done the scene with similar adjustments but understands why Kashyap moved on after her refusal.
She and Kashyap eventually teamed up for Ugly (2013), which earned her critical praise and a supporting actress nomination, definitely a big moment in her career.