Kolhapure says she turned down Kashyap's 'Gulaal' over nudity

Tejaswini Kolhapure shared that she said no to a part in Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Gulaal because it required nudity, which she wasn't comfortable with.

Chatting on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, she joked, "This is Hindi cinema. Mujhe ghar se nikaal denge if I do something like this."

The role later went to Jesse Randhawa, who wore a bodysuit instead.