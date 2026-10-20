Kolhapuri and Dhillon win CINTAA elections with 604, 601 votes
Entertainment
Bollywood legends Padmini Kolhapuri and Poonam Dhillon just won big in the latest CINTAA executive committee elections, picking up 604 and 601 votes.
Even though it was a festival holiday, nearly 670 members showed up to cast their ballots, a pretty solid turnout.
Split at CINTAA over alleged autocracy
This election happened after a messy split in CINTAA: more than half of the executive committee quit in August, alleging autocratic functioning within the association.
Some members even accused Kolhapuri and Dhillon of mishandling funds.
In response to all this tension, Dhillon had an oath-taking ceremony this time, hoping to bring some much-needed stability while everyone waits for the next hearing, scheduled for October 26, 2026.