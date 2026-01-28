Kolkata's 'Rose Man' wants to honor Operation Sindoor with a new bloom Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Pranabir Maity, who is based in Kolkata and runs the Pushpanjali Pranabir nursery in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, hopes to name one of his latest rose varieties after the 2025 counter-terror mission, Operation Sindoor.

He's reached out to the Ministry of Defence for permission; written approval is required before the name can be used.