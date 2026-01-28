Kolkata's 'Rose Man' wants to honor Operation Sindoor with a new bloom
Pranabir Maity, who is based in Kolkata and runs the Pushpanjali Pranabir nursery in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, hopes to name one of his latest rose varieties after the 2025 counter-terror mission, Operation Sindoor.
He's reached out to the Ministry of Defence for permission; written approval is required before the name can be used.
Roses for heroes and history
Maity calls the rose "the king of flowers" and has already named blooms after big names like former President Pranab Mukherjee and his wife.
He's also planning special roses for President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Dr. Farooq Abdullah—but only if he gets their go-ahead.
Dreaming bigger: Kashmir's 1st rose garden
Maity isn't stopping at naming roses—he's offered free plants and training to help set up Kashmir's very first rose garden.
He believes it could give tourism in the region a fresh boost.