Kolte wins 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' title and ₹15L prize
Entertainment
Tanvi Kolte just took home the Bigg Boss Marathi six trophy after a dramatic finale hosted by Riteish Deshmukh.
She edged out Raqesh Bapat to win ₹15 lakh, while Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayed rounded out the top five.
Kolte thanks Bapat, holds no grudges
Tanvi's journey was all about smart moves and steady focus: She handled clashes with fellow contestants but kept her cool.
Her friendship with Bapat was a real highlight; they even said they would switch off the house lights together at the end.
After her emotional win, she thanked Bapat for always having her back and said she holds no grudges against anyone from the house.