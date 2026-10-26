Komal Nahta appointed as creative director for Zee's movies business
What's the story
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed renowned film trade analyst and journalist Komal Nahta as the creative director for its movies business. This move is part of a restructuring plan to streamline studio operations and film acquisition functions. Nahta will now oversee commercial and movie acquisition decisions for Hindi and other-language films, with Suraj Singh and the Zee Studios team reporting to him.
Reporting structure
Nahta to report to Punit Goenka
Nahta will report to Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment.
The company stated that this reorganization aims to accelerate decision-making processes, sharpen investment priorities, and improve coordination across production, commissioning, acquisition, and distribution.
It also intends to strengthen the company's film portfolio across theatrical releases, television and digital platforms while ensuring more disciplined investment decisions.
Professional background
Nahta's extensive experience in the film industry
Nahta is a veteran of the Indian film industry with over 40 years of experience. He has worked as a trade analyst, critic, publisher, and television host.
He publishes Film Information, a film trade magazine, and hosted the Bollywood Business program on Zee's ETC channel for 10 years.
Nahta also sits on the advisory board of Cinema Capital.
Personal perspective
Nahta welcomes new role at Zee Entertainment
Nahta has described his new role as a "homecoming," given his long association with ETC.
The appointment is expected to help Zee strengthen its movies business by combining creative oversight with commercial decision-making.
Nahta is also known for his insightful interviews with Bollywood celebrities on his YouTube channel.