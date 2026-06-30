Kongara sues Dawn Pictures claiming 8.39cr unpaid for 'Parasakthi'

Kongara seeks hold on 'Idhayam Murali'

Kongara is also asking the court to put a hold on Dawn Pictures's next film, Idhayam Murali, which is set for release on July 10.

For now, the judge has paused Parasakthi's satellite release and given producers until July 7 to respond before a hearing on July 8.

Meanwhile, Idhayam Murali promotions are still in full swing, even as this payment dispute plays out in public.