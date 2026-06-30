Kongara sues Dawn Pictures claiming 8.39cr unpaid for 'Parasakthi'
Entertainment
Director Sudha Kongara has taken legal action against Dawn Pictures, saying she's still owed ₹8.39 crore for her work on the Tamil film Parasakthi.
She was supposed to get ₹17.70 crore in total, but only received about half so far.
While the producers claim the movie made ₹100 crore; box office trackers say it earned just ₹85.10 crore, well below its ₹150 crore budget.
Kongara seeks hold on 'Idhayam Murali'
Kongara is also asking the court to put a hold on Dawn Pictures's next film, Idhayam Murali, which is set for release on July 10.
For now, the judge has paused Parasakthi's satellite release and given producers until July 7 to respond before a hearing on July 8.
Meanwhile, Idhayam Murali promotions are still in full swing, even as this payment dispute plays out in public.