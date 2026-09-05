Konidela and Kolli begin crucial 'Kaaka' schedule in Hyderabad

Kaaka is eyeing a big Sankranthi release on January 13, 2027. The crew is working to stay on track, with post-production already underway.

This is Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kolli's second team-up after their hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in 2026.

A teaser dropped on Chiranjeevi's birthday shows him as Satyam, a supervisor at Ammaji Aqua Industries who stumbles onto hidden weapons using a magnet (yes, really).

The film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil, Getup Srinu, and Kannada actor Rachita Ram.

After his last Sankranthi blockbuster, Chiranjeevi seems ready for another festival hit.