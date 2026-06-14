Konidela couple share 1st glimpse of twins on Instagram

Konidelas explain twins' meanings and parenting

Charan explained that Shivram's name blends Lord Shiva and Lord Rama, symbolizing strength with compassion. Anveera Devi stands for bravery and endless possibilities.

Upasana says this second motherhood feels calmer and more conscious, much more relaxed and grounded. She adds, "There's an extraordinary sense of fulfillment watching all three of my children together. Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference."