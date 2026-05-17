Konidela posts intense workout video ahead of 'Mega 158'

KVN Productions debuts with 'Mega 158'

At 70, Chiranjeevi is back to heavy training after knee and shoulder surgeries earlier this year. Pretty inspiring stuff.

Mega 158 marks KVN Productions's debut in Telugu cinema, with music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast will probably be revealed at a big launch event.

Plus, Chiru is expected to work on two more films later in 2026.