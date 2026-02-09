Konkona-Pratibha's 'Accused' to hit Netflix on February 27

The psychological thriller, Accused, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is produced by Dharma Productions . The story revolves around a celebrated London-based doctor who is accused of sexual misconduct. As the scrutiny intensifies and public opinion hardens, her closest relationships begin to crumble.

Film's theme 'Accused' stays with you, say makers The team behind Accused said, "Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behavior or moral conflict." "Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the center of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting." By centering on a woman as the accused, the movie asks viewers to sit with discomfort and offers a new perspective.

Critical acclaim 'Accused' is an 'emotionally resonant film' Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, praised Accused as a "meaningful, emotionally resonant film that explores truth, belief, and the personal consequences of an accusation." She added that Kashyap's sensitivity and restraint add depth to a powerful subject.

Advertisement

Star cast More about the lead actors Sen Sharma made her acting debut as a child artist in Indira (1983). She gained recognition with Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002), directed by her mother, which won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She ventured into Hindi cinema with Page 3 (2005). Rannta made her acting debut with the television soap opera Qurbaan Hua and later starred in the acclaimed comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies.

Advertisement