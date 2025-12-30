Konkona points out the double standard of age-gap relationships

Acclaimed actor-director Konkona SenSharma , who recently starred in Metro... In Dino , has spoken out about the double standards surrounding age-gap relationships in cinema. In the film, she was seen romancing a younger man, actor Rohan Gurbaxani. This mirrors real-life instances where older male actors have been paired with younger female co-stars. SenSharma's remarks come amid discussions on why such pairings are often labeled as "bold."

Audience prerogative 'Somebody can see it as bold, somebody else...' SenSharma told Hindustan Times, "It's the audience's prerogative and their right. Somebody can see it as bold, somebody else might not." She added, "For me, personally it's not a bold concept because there's so many different couples of different age groups in real life." The actor also emphasized that such relationships are becoming normalized and questioned why they continue to be a topic of discussion.

Film exploration 'No one talks about Pankaj going to a hotel...' SenSharma also spoke about the age gaps in her films Metro... In Dino and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She said, "In both my films, the age gap served a different purpose." "In Metro, it was very humorously done and that actually brought out Pankaj (Tripathi)'s dilemma." "No one talks about Pankaj going to a hotel to meet another young woman. I don't know why that is not called 'bold?'"