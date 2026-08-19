Koppikar calls herself 'andhbhakt' and Ranaut supports her stance
Entertainment
Actor Isha Koppikar posted a video calling herself a proud andhbhakt, saying her devotion is for India's progress, not tied to any political party or leader.
Kangana Ranaut backed her up on Instagram, agreeing with the message and sharing how she relates to this kind of patriotism.
Koppikar urges questioning, Ranaut cites activism
Koppikar explained that loving your country means you can still question its leaders, urging everyone to help India grow.
Ranaut added her own experiences with activism, from protesting after the November 26 attacks to speaking out on social issues, saying she's proud to be a bhakt of her country and its people.
Both emphasized putting the nation above politics or personalities.