'Korean Kanakaraju' trailer shows Tej possessed by Korean don
Entertainment
The trailer for Korean Kanakaraju just dropped, and it's shaping up to be a wild mix of laughs and spooky moments.
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film stars Varun Tej as a laid-back guy from Penukonda who suddenly gets possessed by the ghost of a Korean underworld don.
Ram Charan shared the trailer on X, calling it "an absolute laugh riot" and praising the cast's energy.
'Korean Kanakaraju' hits theaters August 7
The trailer blends comedy, supernatural twists, and action: think fire-versus-water fight scenes and hilarious scares when Tej's character flips personalities.
Produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment, the movie promises something fresh with its mashup of Rayalaseema vibes and Korean folklore.
Catch it in theaters August 7!