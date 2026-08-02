'Korean Kanakaraju' trailer shows Tej possessed by Korean don

The trailer for Korean Kanakaraju just dropped, and it's shaping up to be a wild mix of laughs and spooky moments.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film stars Varun Tej as a laid-back guy from Penukonda who suddenly gets possessed by the ghost of a Korean underworld don.

Ram Charan shared the trailer on X, calling it "an absolute laugh riot" and praising the cast's energy.