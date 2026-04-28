'Wanted to give up...': Hong Jin Kyung on battling cancer

South Korean television personality and actor Hong Jin Kyung (49) recently opened up about her battle with cancer and the toll it took on her. She shared these details during the premiere episode of So Ra and Jin Kyung, where she reunited with model and host Lee So Ra after a 15-year hiatus.

Life updates 'I got divorced... battled cancer': Hong Reflecting on the past 15 years since their last meeting, Hong shared that she experienced significant life changes during this period. "During the 15 years I didn't see my unnie, I got married, had children, battled cancer, and even went through a divorce," she said. She also revealed that she underwent six rounds of chemotherapy as part of her cancer treatment.

Treatment struggles 'The first and last sessions of chemotherapy are the easiest...' Hong described chemotherapy as a challenging process, with the first and last sessions being the easiest. "I had cancer. I went through chemotherapy six times...The first and last sessions are the easiest. The first, you start without knowing, and the last, you do it because it's the end," she said. However, she admitted, "The third and fourth rounds were the hardest. I wanted to give up- on life. I just didn't want to do it anymore."

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