Kota arrests follow shots fired at Shroff's car in Mumbai
Entertainment
Three men were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, just 16 hours after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Thankfully, Shroff was not hurt, but his driver and another person were injured.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now handling the case.
Investigators suspect Bishnoi gang involvement
Investigators believe the Lawrence Bishnoi gang might be behind the attack: it has reportedly claimed responsibility through a message attributed to one of its representatives and threatened Salman Khan too.
This has sparked new worries about celebrity safety in Mumbai.
Maharashtra's chief minister has called for tough action against those involved.