Kothare and Kanetkar announce amicable separation, will co-parent daughter Jizah

Marathi actors Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar are parting ways after 15 years together.

They shared on Instagram that their decision to separate is mutual and friendly, and they'll continue co-parenting their daughter, Jizah.

They said they are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support they have given them over the years and kindly request their friends in the media and the public to respect their privacy.