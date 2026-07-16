Kothare and Kanetkar announce amicable separation, will co-parent daughter Jizah
Marathi actors Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar are parting ways after 15 years together.
They shared on Instagram that their decision to separate is mutual and friendly, and they'll continue co-parenting their daughter, Jizah.
They said they are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support they have given them over the years and kindly request their friends in the media and the public to respect their privacy.
Kothare 'Paani' director Kanetkar 'Duniyadari' star
The two first met on the set of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2006, got married in 2011, and welcomed their daughter in 2018.
Urmila has starred in popular Marathi films like Duniyadari, while Addinath is known for his National Award-winning directorial debut Paani and will soon appear as Bharat in Ramayana.
Both have asked fans for understanding as they move forward separately but remain dedicated parents.