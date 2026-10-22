Kothare cast Bharat in Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
Entertainment
Addinath Kothare has landed the role of Bharat in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Fun fact: he actually auditioned for Lakshman first, but ended up being cast as Bharat instead.
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
Kothare juggling 'Nayyi Navelli' and 'Ramayana'
Kothare is juggling two big mythological roles right now: he's playing Ravana in Nayyi Navelli alongside his part as Bharat in Ramayana.
He calls this chance "divine intervention" and says he loves exploring different storytelling styles: Nayyi Navelli is more fantasy-driven, while Ramayana is rooted in epic history.
As he puts it, both films show how mythology can be told in fresh ways within the same genre.