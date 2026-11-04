Kozhikode artists stage musical protest to restore Tagore Centenary Hall

Tagore Hall used to offer affordable space for 1,200 people, something other venues in the city cannot match.

With alternatives either too pricey or too small, many artists feel left out.

Cultural figures like lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri have voiced frustration over delays, hinting at possible commercial interests behind the stall.

While a rebuild plan exists, funding problems have put things on hold; now there is hope that central grants might get things moving again.

Locals are urging officials not to let this cultural landmark fade away.