Kozhikode artists stage musical protest to restore Tagore Centenary Hall
On November 3, local artists and culture lovers gathered outside the Kozhikode Corporation office, turning protest into a musical event.
Their message? Bring back Tagore Centenary Hall, a beloved space for performances, which was torn down due to safety issues.
The community sees it as vital for keeping local arts alive.
Tagore Hall rebuild stalled by funding
Tagore Hall used to offer affordable space for 1,200 people, something other venues in the city cannot match.
With alternatives either too pricey or too small, many artists feel left out.
Cultural figures like lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri have voiced frustration over delays, hinting at possible commercial interests behind the stall.
While a rebuild plan exists, funding problems have put things on hold; now there is hope that central grants might get things moving again.
Locals are urging officials not to let this cultural landmark fade away.