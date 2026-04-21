Kravitz invited to Swift and Kelce's wedding, PEOPLE confirms

Swift supported Kravitz during 2020 lockdowns

Kravitz and Swift became tight friends during the 2020 London lockdowns. Kravitz once shared that Swift was a huge support back then, and Swift praised Kravitz's authenticity.

As for the couple, Swift and Kelce got engaged, joking that their relationship is like "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ."

Wedding details are still under wraps, but Kravitz's invite says a lot about their friendship.