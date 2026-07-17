Who was Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo?
What's the story
Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, the beloved grandmother of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has passed away at 91. The news was announced by her daughter Kris Jenner on Instagram on Thursday. "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," she wrote in a heartfelt tribute. No cause of death has been disclosed yet. Campbell was a regular on the family's reality shows since their rise to fame with Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007.
Family ties
Campbell is survived by her daughter and granddaughters
Campbell was the mother to two children: Jenner and Karen Houghton.
Houghton had died of cardiac arrest in March 2024 at the age of 65.
Campbell was also the grandmother to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
The family celebrated her 90th birthday on The Kardashians series with floral decor at a hotel party in San Diego, California.
Family influence
'I will forever see pieces of you in all...'
In her tribute, Jenner wrote, "She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith."
"When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you."
"And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud."
Television presence
Campbell became a fan favorite through reality series
Campbell became a fan favorite through her recurring appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on E! from 2007 to 2021 and chronicled the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
She also appeared on the follow-up series, The Kardashians.
According to IMDb, she appeared in 12 episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and three episodes of The Kardashians.
May she rest in peace.