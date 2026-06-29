'Please...stop': Krishi Thapanda addresses friend's death at her home
What's the story
Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda has finally spoken up about the tragic death of her friend, Vaishak, at her Bengaluru apartment last week. In a long note on social media, she addressed the speculation surrounding his death and thanked those who supported them. She also called out people for asking her for a reaction during this difficult time.
Emotional note
'Never thought I'd have to write this'
Thapanda began her note by expressing that she never thought she'd have to write something like this. "I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world. The last thing I wanted to do during a time like this was make a public statement," she wrote. "But I find myself doing so because of the immense pressure, constant speculation, and repeated questions directed at me."
Personal loss
'I have lost someone very close to my heart'
Thapanda shared how much her friend meant to her, writing, "The past few days have changed my life in ways I never imagined." "With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart-someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe." "I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss."
Grief and speculation
She requested people to stop speculating about the incident
The actor also wrote that she has been "carrying pain for a long time" and finds herself "grieving yet another unimaginable loss." "What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations." "Please allow us the dignity and privacy to mourn him in peace. Mental health is fragile. Grief is fragile."
Kind request
Thapanda urged people to be kind
Thapanda ended her note by asking people to be kind. "If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope." "With folded hands, I request everyone to let him rest in peace, and to let his family, his friends, and all of us grieve in peace. Please choose kindness." "I'm begging you to stop."
Incident details
Vaishak died by suicide last week
To recall, a 45-year-old man named Vaishak died at Thapanda's apartment by alleged suicide. The police revealed that he had been suffering from depression and was alone in her apartment when he took the step. No suicide note was found at the scene. They also disclosed that Vaishak had called Thapanda to inform her about his intention to take his life, after which she alerted his family, who rushed to the spot but found him dead.
Career overview
Here's everything about Thapanda
Thapanda made her Sandalwood debut with the 2016 film Akira. She has since appeared in films like Eradu Kanasu and Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti. The actor also participated in Season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada in 2016, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. Her last film was Gana (2025), co-starring Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika Kumar, and Yasha Shivakumar.