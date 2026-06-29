'Please...stop': Krishi Thapanda addresses friend's death at her home

Personal loss

'I have lost someone very close to my heart'

Thapanda shared how much her friend meant to her, writing, "The past few days have changed my life in ways I never imagined." "With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart-someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe." "I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss."