Krishna to direct 'Makutam' and marry Dhanshika August 29
Vishal Krishna is having a huge month: he's tying the knot with Sai Dhanshika on August 29, and he's also making his directorial debut with Makutam.
After two decades as an action star, Vishal is returning to filmmaking, which he first explored as an assistant director.
Makutam features three characters, each bringing their own unique qualities and emotional depth.
Krishna credits Varma's 'Shiva' influence
Vishal credits Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva for inspiring him to direct. He shaped his style with help from directors like Arjun Sir.
Shooting in Andhra Pradesh (especially Rajahmundry) was meaningful for Vishal since it let him reconnect with his Telugu heritage even though he grew up in Tamil Nadu.
He thanked the Telugu audience for their support and shared that his fiancee has been a big source of strength while juggling film work and wedding plans.