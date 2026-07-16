Krishnamoorthi alleges ICICI Lombard denied hospitalization claim over ulcers
Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to X (formerly Twitter) to say ICICI Lombard unfairly denied her hospitalization claim.
She says the insurer mixed up acidity and ulcers, then rejected her claim because she hadn't listed ulcers as a preexisting condition, even though she got them after buying the policy.
Krishnamoorthi calls note request fraudulent
Krishnamoorthi pushed back against being asked for a doctor's note proving she did not have ulcers at the time of taking the policy, saying she did not have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. She called the process "fraud."
ICICI Lombard responded by asking for more details.
The story sparked a wave of people online sharing their own struggles with insurance claims, with many reminding others to know their policy rules and always share complete medical history.