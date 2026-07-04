Krishnan blasts Zara over 'reek of body odor' urges checks
Entertainment
Actor Trisha Krishnan just put Zara on blast after receiving clothes that, in her words, "reek of body odor," and this isn't even the first time.
Sharing her frustration on Instagram Stories, she called it "pretty darn disgusting" and urged Zara to improve its quality checks.
Krishnan tags Zara, fans react online
Trisha tagged @zara and @zaracare, saying, "Smell it before you pack it atleast." Her post quickly caught attention among fans online. So far, Zara hasn't responded to her complaint.
On a lighter note, Trisha recently celebrated her rumored beau, Vijay's birthday and was last seen in the film Karuppu.