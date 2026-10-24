Krishnan enters as 'Bigg Host' on 'Bigg Boss Tamil 10'
Entertainment
The wait is over. Ramya Krishnan has made a stylish entrance as the "Bigg Host" on Bigg Boss Tamil 10.
In the latest promo, she greeted viewers with a warm "Welcome to Bigg Boss Season 10. Intha iravu 9:30 manikku. ", finally ending all the buzz about who the special guest would be.
'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' hosting questions
Krishnan, who previously filled in during Season five, is back, and fans are curious if she'll stick around or if this is just a one-time appearance.
The promo didn't clear up whether Vijay Sethupathi will continue hosting, so everyone's waiting to see how her return shakes up the show and what surprises she might bring this season.