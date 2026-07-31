Krishnan says Kapoor is only choice for 'Ramayana' Lord Rama

The new Ramayana trailer has everyone talking about Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Indira Krishnan, who plays Queen Kaushalya, is all in.

She said, "I can't see anyone else as Lord Rama except Ranbir Kapoor" and praised how much effort he put in.

She also said viewers will get a shock to see Ranbir in the film, especially after seeing him in Animal.