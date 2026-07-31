Krishnan says Kapoor is only choice for 'Ramayana' Lord Rama
Entertainment
The new Ramayana trailer has everyone talking about Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Indira Krishnan, who plays Queen Kaushalya, is all in.
She said, "I can't see anyone else as Lord Rama except Ranbir Kapoor" and praised how much effort he put in.
She also said viewers will get a shock to see Ranbir in the film, especially after seeing him in Animal.
'Ramayana' over ₹4,000cr, Rahman Zimmer collaboration
Ramayana is massive: with a budget of over ₹4,000 crore and a unique music team-up between AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer.
The film drops in two parts: the first hits theaters October 2026 before Diwali, with part two set for Diwali 2027.