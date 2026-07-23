Krishnan to attend 'Jana Nayagan' 1st Chennai show amid rollout
Trisha Krishnan is all set to catch the 9am first-day-first-show of Vijay's much-hyped Jana Nayagan in Chennai on July 23.
The film is getting a massive global rollout, hitting 7,000 to 8,000 screens across more than 30 countries.
Advance bookings are already live in Karnataka, with some early shows starting as soon as 6am.
Fans from towns like Hosur and Krishnagiri are making plans to join the excitement.
Overseas pre-sales strong for 'Jana Nayagan'
This one runs just over three hours and features Vijay as "Tamil Nadu CM." It's releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and it's marketed as Vijay's last lead role.
With strong overseas pre-sales and reduced competition this week, industry watchers expect it to match or even top his previous hits like Leo and GOAT.
All eyes are on how big it opens!