Krishnan to attend 'Jana Nayagan' 1st Chennai show amid rollout

Trisha Krishnan is all set to catch the 9am first-day-first-show of Vijay's much-hyped Jana Nayagan in Chennai on July 23.

The film is getting a massive global rollout, hitting 7,000 to 8,000 screens across more than 30 countries.

Advance bookings are already live in Karnataka, with some early shows starting as soon as 6am.

Fans from towns like Hosur and Krishnagiri are making plans to join the excitement.