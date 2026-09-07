Krishnankutty, lensman of over 70 Malayalam films, dies aged 96
Entertainment
T.N. Krishnankutty, the legendary lensman behind more than 70 Malayalam films, has passed away at 96.
Industry sources said on Monday that Krishnankutty died.
Began as camera operator on 'Umma'
Starting out as a camera operator in the 1960s film Umma, Krishnankutty went on to work with some of Malayalam cinema's most respected directors and shot classics like Ladies Hostel.
He is survived by his wife and three children, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.