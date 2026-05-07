Krishnan's 2004 CM joke resurfaces amid TVK-linked political rumors
Entertainment
Trisha Krishnan's 2004 interview (where she joked, "I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and watch, you will see in 10 years.") is making waves again.
The clip has resurfaced just as rumors heat up about her possible entry into politics, especially with talk linking her to Vijay's TVK party.
TVK seeks Krishnan, she is reluctant
TVK reportedly wants Trisha to run in the Tiruchirappalli East special election, since Vijay is likely to vacate that seat after winning two constituencies.
However, Trisha says she's not very keen on entering politics due to her lack of political experience.
Still, TVK hopes she'll reconsider and bring some star power to Tamil Nadu politics.