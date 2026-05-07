Krishnan's 2004 CM joke resurfaces amid TVK-linked political rumors Entertainment May 07, 2026

Trisha Krishnan's 2004 interview (where she joked, "I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and watch, you will see in 10 years.") is making waves again.

The clip has resurfaced just as rumors heat up about her possible entry into politics, especially with talk linking her to Vijay's TVK party.