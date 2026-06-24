Krishnan's shout-out to Vijay sparks fan speculation after Kaur comment
Entertainment
Trisha Krishnan posted a heartfelt shout-out to Vijay, calling him the "person who makes it all worth it."
Fans started buzzing about their relationship status, especially after producer Charmme Kaur chimed in, calling them a "pure gold couple."
The comment quickly set off curiosity across social media.
Krishnan describes 'Leo' reunion with Vijay
Trisha and Vijay's friendship has been getting attention lately.
During Leo promotions, Trisha talked about reconnecting with Vijay after 15 years, describing their bond as comfortable and affectionate, like catching up with an old-school friend.
While they haven't addressed any rumors directly, fans can't help but notice the warmth between them online.