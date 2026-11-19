Krishna's adult debut in Neerad's 'Bachelor Party d'eux' releases today
Hansika Krishna, known for her 1.6 million Instagram followers, is making her adult acting debut in Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, released today.
She joins stars like Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban, bringing a fresh face to the ensemble, and yes, she's also actor Krishna Kumar's youngest daughter.
Krishna's 'Bougainvillaea' cover caught Neerad's eye
Hansika caught the director's eye thanks to a viral dance cover from Neerad's Bougainvillaea.
Though she started out as a child artist in Luca, this is her actual debut, as a grown-up.
She knows some might call it nepotism, but says her casting happened naturally, not just because of her dad.