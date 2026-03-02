Kristen Bell to host Actor Awards; 'One Battle After Another' leads

Major categories and lifetime achievement award recipient

One Battle After Another leads with seven nominations after already winning big at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. It's favored for best ensemble against Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Frankenstein.

In acting categories, Timothee Chalamet (last year's winner) faces off with Robert Aramayo for best male actor, while Jessie Buckley is tipped as favorite for best female actor.

Plus, Harrison Ford will receive a special lifetime achievement award from Woody Harrelson.

On the TV side, shows like Adolescence and The Studio are still in the running for top honors.