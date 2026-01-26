Kristen Stewart calls out Hollywood's treatment of actresses
Kristen Stewart, best known for Twilight, isn't holding back about her time in Hollywood.
In an interview published with The Times, she said, "Actresses get treated like s***," sharing that directors and producers often ignore women's input and treat them more like props than people.
Why she's speaking up now
Stewart opened up after her first feature film as a director, The Chronology of Water, had been released.
The movie adapts Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir about surviving a tough home life through swimming, battling addiction and broken relationships, and eventually finding herself through writing.
Imogen Poots stars in the lead role.
Her journey behind the camera
Before this debut, Stewart honed her skills with short films and music videos.
The Chronology of Water premiered at Cannes last year and has already picked up awards at festivals including the Revelation Prize at Deauville and the Rising Star Director Award at Savannah.