Krithi Shetty to star in Anil Ravipudi's next

Krithi Shetty confirmed as female lead in Anil Ravipudi's next

By Isha Sharma 05:50 pm Apr 06, 202605:50 pm

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Actor Krithi Shetty (Super 30) has been confirmed as one of the female leads in director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming multi-starrer. The film stars actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in lead roles. On Sunday, Ravipudi made the announcement at a promotional event for Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). "There have already been reports that you are going to work with me, so there is no need to make it official once again. See you soon on the sets," he said.