Krithi Shetty confirmed as female lead in Anil Ravipudi's next
What's the story
Actor Krithi Shetty (Super 30) has been confirmed as one of the female leads in director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming multi-starrer. The film stars actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in lead roles. On Sunday, Ravipudi made the announcement at a promotional event for Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). "There have already been reports that you are going to work with me, so there is no need to make it official once again. See you soon on the sets," he said.
Dual projects
Ravipudi praised Shetty's Telugu-speaking skills
Shetty is also the female lead opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in the Tamil film LIK, which will be released on April 10. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by actor Nayanthara. At the event, Ravipudi praised Shetty's Telugu-speaking skills and encouraged her to learn more so she could dub for herself in her next Telugu film.
Director's gratitude
Ravipudi has fond memories of working with Nayanthara
Ravipudi also shared his fond memories of working with Nayanthara on Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, co-starring Chiranjeevi. He described her as "very humble and sincere," adding that she had supported his film immensely. He also expressed his gratitude for the hospitality he received from Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Shivan, during his visit to Chennai.