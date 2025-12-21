Kriti Sanon almost said no to 'Tere Ishk Mein' because she didn't vibe with her character Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

Kriti Sanon admitted she had initial hesitation about the role of Mukti Beniwal in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein after finding the character too negative and selfish when she first read the script.

She shared her doubts with director Rai before filming started, but their conversations helped her see Mukti's vulnerable side and embrace the role.