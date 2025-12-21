Next Article
Kriti Sanon almost said no to 'Tere Ishk Mein' because she didn't vibe with her character
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon admitted she had initial hesitation about the role of Mukti Beniwal in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein after finding the character too negative and selfish when she first read the script.
She shared her doubts with director Rai before filming started, but their conversations helped her see Mukti's vulnerable side and embrace the role.
Embracing complex characters (and the debate that followed)
Sanon says learning to appreciate Mukti's flaws made the role feel more real, even if some viewers now call Mukti "toxic." She welcomes these discussions about morally gray characters.
The film also features Dhanush in a key role.