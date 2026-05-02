Kriti Sanon to star in Vijay Deverakonda's next?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is in talks to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming bilingual film, according to Deccan Chronicle. The project will be directed by Shouryuv, who previously helmed Hi Nanna. Sources suggest the film will be a grand affair, with notable Hollywood technicians joining the team.
Casting details
Pre-production is already underway
According to sources, the pre-production for the film is already underway. Sanon has reportedly read the script and is in talks with the team. "They bring very different temperaments as artistes. If all goes well, it could be a fresh screen pairing," a source told the outlet. The movie features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna).
Personal connections
Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are known to be close friends
Sanon is known to be a close friend of actor Rashmika Mandanna, Deverakonda's wife. The actor was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who attended their wedding reception in Hyderabad. Sanon and Mandanna will soon be seen in Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by Homi Adajania.