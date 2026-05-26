Kriti Sanon named face and strategic investor of GIVA
Kriti Sanon is now the face (and a strategic investor) of GIVA, a fast-growing Indian jewelry brand.
Her role goes beyond just endorsing: she'll help shape collections, boost consumer engagement, and build the brand.
This partnership kicked off after GIVA's recent "Style, Sealed in Silver" campaign featuring Kriti.
GIVA now has over 300 stores
GIVA has quickly expanded since 2019, now boasting more than 300 stores across India and Sri Lanka.
The brand focuses on affordable jewelry for everyday style: think silver, gold, and lab-grown diamonds.
Kriti's investment aims to make fine jewelry more accessible and innovative for young shoppers.
Founder Ishendra Agarwal says her involvement is a big step in connecting with India's youth and shaping the future of fine jewelry.