Kriti Sanon named face and strategic investor of GIVA

GIVA now has over 300 stores

GIVA has quickly expanded since 2019, now boasting more than 300 stores across India and Sri Lanka.

The brand focuses on affordable jewelry for everyday style: think silver, gold, and lab-grown diamonds.

Kriti's investment aims to make fine jewelry more accessible and innovative for young shoppers.

Founder Ishendra Agarwal says her involvement is a big step in connecting with India's youth and shaping the future of fine jewelry.