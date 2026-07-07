Kriti Sanon opens up about freezing her eggs during 'Mimi'

Practical timing

Procedure involves hormonal injections that can cause temporary bloating

Sanon explained that she chose to freeze her eggs during a time when she had to gain weight for Mimi, as the procedure involves hormonal injections that can cause temporary bloating. "I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can...It's the best gift that you can give yourself." "It stayed on my mind...Then, when I was told to gain weight...I thought this was the right time to do it."