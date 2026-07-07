Kriti Sanon opens up about freezing her eggs during 'Mimi'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently revealed that she froze her eggs while preparing for her National Award-winning film Mimi. The revelation was made during an appearance on the Humans of Bombay podcast hosted by Karishma Mehta. Sanon said, "I am saying this for the first time. I froze my eggs." "Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi."
Practical timing
Procedure involves hormonal injections that can cause temporary bloating
Sanon explained that she chose to freeze her eggs during a time when she had to gain weight for Mimi, as the procedure involves hormonal injections that can cause temporary bloating. "I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can...It's the best gift that you can give yourself." "It stayed on my mind...Then, when I was told to gain weight...I thought this was the right time to do it."
Career milestone
More about 'Mimi'
In Mimi, Sanon played a young aspiring actor who becomes a surrogate mother for an American couple. The film was praised for its emotional storytelling and performances, with Sanon's portrayal earning her the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards. The movie was directed by Laxman Utekar and also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, and Manoj Pahwa.