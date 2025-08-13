Kriti Sanon, only Indian in IMDb's top 10 beautiful actors

Sanon has continually elevated her career, earning a National Award and captivating audiences with her style, charm, and on-screen presence. She has received many honors throughout the past decade, including inclusion in Forbes India's 2019 Celebrity 100 list. Currently enjoying a golden age in her career, she is set to star in the much-anticipated Tere Ishk Mein.

Future projects

Sanon is also rumored to be a part of Cocktail 2 and Don 3, which would add more diversity to her already impressive filmography. As per reports, she will be acting opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. This latest IMDb recognition is yet another milestone in her inspiring journey from being one of India's most adored actors to an internationally celebrated name.