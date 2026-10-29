Varun-Kriti recreate iconic horror scene from 'Obsession'

The video of the scene recreation has been widely appreciated by fans.

One user praised Sanon's performance, saying, "That voice modulation, those expressions changing in split seconds, oh DAMNNN she's gonna nail her horror movie. SEATED FOR IT."

Another user commented, "KRITI SANON your versatility needs to be studied."

A third viewer also expressed their admiration for Sanon: "I like this way of promo for Hindi dubbing premiere so much."