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Home / News / Entertainment News / Varun-Kriti recreate iconic horror scene from 'Obsession'
Varun-Kriti recreate iconic horror scene from 'Obsession'
Kriti Sanon recreates disturbing scene from 'Obsession'

Varun-Kriti recreate iconic horror scene from 'Obsession'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 29, 2026
05:36 pm
What's the story

Ahead of the release of Obsession on JioHotstar, actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have recreated one of the most memorable scenes from the horror film. Dhawan and Sanon sit across from each other at a restaurant in the video. Sanon brings out Nikki's unsettling side; Dhawan plays Bear. The duo voice Bear and Nikki in the Hindi dubbing. The recreation was done with director Amar Kaushik.

Fan reactions

Fans can't stop praising Sanon's voice modulation

The video of the scene recreation has been widely appreciated by fans.

One user praised Sanon's performance, saying, "That voice modulation, those expressions changing in split seconds, oh DAMNNN she's gonna nail her horror movie. SEATED FOR IT."

Another user commented, "KRITI SANON your versatility needs to be studied."

A third viewer also expressed their admiration for Sanon: "I like this way of promo for Hindi dubbing premiere so much."

Twitter Post

See the video here

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Film synopsis

This is what 'Obsession' is all about

Obsession tells the story of Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a quiet music store employee who harbors feelings for his confident co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette).

Things take a dark turn when Bear finds a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop.

Despite warnings about its destructive power, he uses it to make his wish come true.

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Streaming release

'Obsession' to debut on OTT on Friday

After captivating audiences worldwide, including in India, Obsession is now set to make its streaming debut.

The uncut original version featuring Navarrette and Johnston will be available on JioHotstar from Friday, October 30 at 7:00pm.

With a reported budget of just $7,50,000, the film has grossed $524 million globally, making it one of the most profitable films ever made.

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