Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad pulled down amid backlash
What's the story
Jewelry brand GIVA has pulled down its controversial advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon. The ad, which was released in July, sparked a massive backlash over Sanon's attire. Critics argued that her clothing was inappropriate for a traditional festival like Raksha Bandhan. In response to the criticism, GIVA issued a statement on Instagram.
Brand's statement
'The highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture'
In their statement, GIVA clarified that they hold "the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals."
They said, "As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family, and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."
"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all."
Actor's response
Sanon had defended the ad previously
Sanon earlier took to Instagram to say, "When will we stop telling women what to wear??"
"Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!!"
"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."
"Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"
Political comment
Kangana Ranaut posted about Sanon
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at Sanon without naming her.
She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes; today's woman is a global woman."
"From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today."
"Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options?"