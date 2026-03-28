'Not in a hurry': Kriti Sanon shuts down wedding rumors

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon , who is rumored to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia , has denied any immediate plans of getting married. At the Times Now Summit 2026 in Delhi on Friday, Sanon rubbished all marriage speculations. "I don't know. I mean I'll get married when I really feel like getting married, and I don't think I'm in a hurry," she said.

Frustration Sanon rebukes host over marriage question During the event, Sanon appeared frustrated when asked about her wedding plans. The question was posed indirectly by a host who asked if the Sanon family is planning any event soon. To this, Kriti replied, "As in? Are you like this chachiji right now, asking when am I getting married? Come on, guys! There's so much more to life than marriage."

Nepotism views Sanon acknowledges nepotism in Bollywood In the same conversation, Sanon also spoke about nepotism in Bollywood. She agreed that while it exists in every field, it's more visible in the film industry. "I feel yes, nepotism exists in every field. It's just that in ours, it's easier to talk about." "But at the end of it, I feel that if you really work hard...it takes time. It can take time to get opportunities...but if you stay at it, you'll finally get it."

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